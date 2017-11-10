Centralized liabilities soar in financial sector of Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Total liabilities of commercial banks and NBCIs in Azerbaijan to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to 7,036.8 mln AZN to October 1, 2017.

Report informs citing CBA, volume of liabilities increased by 24.3 mln AZN or 0.35% as of September 1. In comparison with the analogical period in 2016, CBA claims to the banks and NBCIs declined by 206.7 million AZN or by 2.85%.

Notably, the maximum amount of banks' liabilities to the CBA so far was recorded in October 2016 and amounted to 7.507 million AZN. It was reported that the last indicator was lower by 470.2 mln AZN or 6.26% than the maximum limit. In August, foreign liabilities of commercial banks decreased about 3.85 billion AZN as liabilities of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) transferred to the Azerbaijani Government.