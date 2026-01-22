SOCAR signs services agreement with Swiss company
Energy
- 22 January, 2026
- 19:59
At the World Economic Forum 2026 in Switzerland, a document was signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Swiss company SICPA SA regarding the provision of services, Report informs.
"Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, SOCAR and Switzerland's SICPA SA signed a services agreement.
This collaboration will establish a framework for joint activities based on modern traceability technologies. The planned solutions will contribute to strengthening security across the energy supply chain and enhancing transparency," Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X.
