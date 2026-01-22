SOCAR, First Abu Dhabi Bank mull strategic partnership opportunities

Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) has discussed strategic partnership opportunities in the financial and energy sectors with the United Arab Emirates' largest financial institution, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

Report informs that SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote about this on X.

The meeting with FAB's Chief Executive Officer Hana Al Rostamani was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Switzerland.

During the meeting, SOCAR's corporate strategy and long-term priorities, including energy security, innovation, digitalization, and energy transition issues were in focus.

In addition, green energy initiatives, low-carbon solutions, and directions for ensuring sustainable development of the energy industry were also discussed, Rovshan Najaf stated.