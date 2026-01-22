Deepfake video using Azerbaijani president's name spreads on Facebook

A number of accounts on Facebook have shared a false statement created using deepfake technology and attributed to the Azerbaijani president, according to the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), Report informs.

The agency's statement notes that this example of disinformation, created with the help of artificial intelligence and aimed at misleading public opinion, seeks to obtain citizens' personal data and cause them financial harm.

"Recently, similar cases of cyber fraud have been frequently observed on Facebook. In this regard, we call on Meta, the owner of the Facebook platform, to take prompt measures to remove harmful content. We urge the public to trust only information provided by official sources, and call on journalists and public activists to consistently demonstrate principled positions against such cases and to remain vigilant in an environment where campaigns based on fake and false information, as well as content creation using deepfake technologies, are becoming more widespread," the MEDIA statement said.