Central banks of Azerbaijan and Switzerland discuss project portfolio

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) have discussed the formation of a project portfolio, according to the CBA, Report informs.

A CBA delegation visited the SNB's headquarters in Bern for a business meeting. The sides held discussions on strategic planning and management frameworks, project portfolio development and monitoring, as well as digital transformation initiatives.

They also reviewed and compared approaches applied by both institutions in managing strategy, project implementation, and organizational change.

During the meetings, opportunities to expand cooperation between the two central banks in strategy and project management were also explored.