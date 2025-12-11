Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Central banks of Azerbaijan and Switzerland discuss project portfolio

    Finance
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 13:46
    Central banks of Azerbaijan and Switzerland discuss project portfolio

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) have discussed the formation of a project portfolio, according to the CBA, Report informs.

    A CBA delegation visited the SNB's headquarters in Bern for a business meeting. The sides held discussions on strategic planning and management frameworks, project portfolio development and monitoring, as well as digital transformation initiatives.

    They also reviewed and compared approaches applied by both institutions in managing strategy, project implementation, and organizational change.

    During the meetings, opportunities to expand cooperation between the two central banks in strategy and project management were also explored.

    Azərbaycan İsveçrə ilə layihə portfelinin formalaşdırılmasını müzakirə edib
    ЦБ Азербайджана и Швейцарии обсудили создание совместного портфеля проектов

