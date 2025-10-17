Central Bank of Azerbaijan, World Bank mull expanding financial inclusion

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank have discussed issues related to expanding financial inclusion, Report informs referring to the regulator.

The meeting took place during CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov's visit to Washington.

He held talks with Antonella Bassani, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia. The parties discussed projects implemented under the new Country Partnership Program, as well as cooperation to support sustainable development and strengthen macroeconomic stability.