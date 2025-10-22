Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan revises inflation forecasts upward

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 10:14
    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has updated its inflation forecasts, projecting an annual inflation rate at around 6% in 2025 and 5.7% in 2026, Report informs, citing the bank.

    Previously, in July, the CBA had forecast inflation at 5.7% for 2025 and 5.3% for 2026.

    "In the baseline scenario, annual inflation is expected to remain within the target range by the end of 2025 and throughout 2026," the CBA stated. "The upward revision in the inflation forecast is mainly due to supply-side factors."

    CBA inflation forecasts supply-side factors
