Central Bank of Azerbaijan revises inflation forecasts upward
Finance
- 22 October, 2025
- 10:14
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has updated its inflation forecasts, projecting an annual inflation rate at around 6% in 2025 and 5.7% in 2026, Report informs, citing the bank.
Previously, in July, the CBA had forecast inflation at 5.7% for 2025 and 5.3% for 2026.
"In the baseline scenario, annual inflation is expected to remain within the target range by the end of 2025 and throughout 2026," the CBA stated. "The upward revision in the inflation forecast is mainly due to supply-side factors."
Latest News
11:07
Russia reiterates previous Ukraine peace terms to US in private communiqueOther countries
11:07
Zelenskyy: Russian attacks killed six in Ukraine, including two children overnightRegion
11:00
Ali Asadov: New route to become key segment of Middle CorridorForeign policy
10:56
PM: Georgia pleased with participation of Azerbaijani, Armenian PMs in this year's forumRegion
10:49
PM Asadov: Azerbaijan–Georgia ties vital for regional stability and developmentForeign policy
10:43
CBA currency exchange rates (22.10.2025)Finance
10:42
Nikol Pashinyan: Ilham Aliyev's decision is very positiveRegion
10:32
CBA: Overall supply exceeds demand in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange marketFinance
10:24