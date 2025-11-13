Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan expects decline in oil-and-gas GDP

    Finance
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 11:06
    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) expects the oil and gas sector's gross domestic product (GDP) to fall by 0.2% this year and by 2.4% in 2026, according to CBA's Monetary Policy Review.

    Report informs that, according to the regulator, overall economic growth will be mainly driven by the non-oil and gas sector.

    "The forecasts for the oil and gas sector are based on the government's official projections. The economic growth in the non-oil and gas sector in 2025 and 2026 will largely depend on the dynamics of domestic aggregate demand," the review stated.

    CBA oil and gas sector GDP
