Central Bank of Azerbaijan expects decline in oil-and-gas GDP
Finance
- 13 November, 2025
- 11:06
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) expects the oil and gas sector's gross domestic product (GDP) to fall by 0.2% this year and by 2.4% in 2026, according to CBA's Monetary Policy Review.
Report informs that, according to the regulator, overall economic growth will be mainly driven by the non-oil and gas sector.
"The forecasts for the oil and gas sector are based on the government's official projections. The economic growth in the non-oil and gas sector in 2025 and 2026 will largely depend on the dynamics of domestic aggregate demand," the review stated.
