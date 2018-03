© Report

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has today held a regular deposit auction.

Report informs referring to CBA, the bank has attracted 100 mln. AZN, but demand made 624,8 mln. AZN (more 6,25 times).

The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions at the auction amounted to 10,01% per annum.