Central Bank of Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss digital payments

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank (WB) have discussed the development of digital payments, Report informs, citing the CBA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov and a delegation led by Asad Alam, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia for the World Bank's Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI) Vice Presidency.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the macroeconomic situation in Azerbaijan, ongoing reforms in the financial sector, and the advancement of digital payment systems.

They also reviewed progress under the World Bank-supported Financial Sector Modernization 3 project, which is being implemented in cooperation with the CBA, and discussed future plans.

Additionally, the sides explored the World Bank's current activities in Azerbaijan and shared perspectives on potential areas for further collaboration.