Central Bank keeps stable USD rate for December 29

28 December, 2016 17:18

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA) declared USD official exchange rate for December 29 at 1,7662 AZN/USD. Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA). On December 28, official exchange rate was 1,7662 AZN/USD.