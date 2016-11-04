Central Bank of Azerbaijan looking for auditor

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced tender to inspect Interbank Card Centers’ conformity with 3.2 version of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) and to purchase PCI DSS certificates.

Report informs referring to anofficial newspaper.

Candidates have to submit bids along with bank guaranty until November 19 and other required documents until December 9 to Central Banks’ office (Rashid Behbudov street 90, Baku).

Bid opening scheduled for December 20 at 15:00 in CBA administrative office. Winners will start to provide their services from the date of signing a contract.