CBA: Work on non-performing debts solution will continue next year

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The restoration and strengthening of financial sustainability of banks in Azerbaijan and the solution of the problem of non-performing debts will continue.

Report informs, says the statement of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the main directions of monetary policy for 2018 and midterm period.

"The program for restructuring the banking sector must be supported by complimentary measures to regulate non-performing debts,” CBA said. “In this regard, special mechanisms must be prepared taking into account the international experience, features and limitations of the country”.

The statement said that the efforts to eliminate the existing barriers to the ecosystems in which the banks operate and risk reduction efforts should be continued to activate financial intermediation. Meanwhile, the proposed reforms should create conditions for the existing financial resources of ecosystem to focus on the risks at expense of the banking sector.