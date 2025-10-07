Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    CBA: Azerbaijani businesses prefer bank financing

    Finance
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 17:42
    CBA: Azerbaijani businesses prefer bank financing

    Organizations in Azerbaijan prefer bank financing over capital market instruments, Rustam Tahirov, Director of the Financial Stability and Sustainable Development Department of the CBA, said during the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum (AZHAB) in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying this is influenced by a number of factors: "The measures being taken to revive the capital market in Azerbaijan will ultimately bear fruit in the form of the development of alternative financial instruments, such as sukuk and ‘green bonds." We believe that the capital market will reach a new level."

    The CBA representative added that amendments to various legislative acts have currently been prepared and sent to banks for feedback: "According to our schedule, we plan to complete the development of these amendments by the end of this year and submit them for coordination and intergovernmental approval. We hope that next year we will see a legislative framework and banks offering Islamic banking services."

    CBA Islamic banking financing capital market AZHAB
    AMB: Bank maliyyələşdirməsi kapital bazarı maliyyələşdirməsindən üstün tutulur
    ЦБА: Азербайджанский бизнес предпочитает банковское финансирование

    Latest News

    18:01

    BTK customs digitalization discussed at trilateral meeting in Istanbul

    Business
    17:50

    Syrian army and SDF reach ceasefire deal in Aleppo city following clashes

    Other countries
    17:42

    CBA: Azerbaijani businesses prefer bank financing

    Finance
    17:37

    Building partly collapses in central Madrid, injuring 3

    Other countries
    17:33

    ICD: Sukuk will help Azerbaijani companies access new borrowing markets

    Finance
    17:31

    ITFC: Islamic finance benefits from global crises

    Finance
    17:28

    Slovak leader announces deal with US on new nuclear reactor

    Other countries
    17:24

    Baku and Astana discuss development of bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:24

    Al Baraka Bank: Licensing should be top priority in Islamic finance

    Finance
    All News Feed