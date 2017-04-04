CBA: Additional liquidity will be provided to AMF bonds upon necessity

© Report

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has managed secondary market purchase of 20% (AZN 10 mln part) of bonds worth AZN 50 mln released by Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC (AMF).

The bank stated that increase of this figure (additional liquidity provision) depends on liquidity status of banks having purchased bonds: “If the banks face necessity to sell mortgage bonds included in their portfolio, this will be supported in secondary market”.

Notably, AMF issued 50,000 bonds at par value AZN 1000 with 3% annual interest for 10-year term.