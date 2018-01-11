Canadian dollar and Mexican peso drop

Baku.11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday before US Stock Exchanges closed, Canadian dollar and Mexican peso price sharply went down amid the statements from government.

Report informs referring to Reuters agency, United States intends to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in the near future.

As a result, Canadian dollar decreased its value by 0.8%, Mexico peso 1.5%.

CAD/USD exchange rate reached from 1,2490 to 1,2580, MXN/USD rate increased from 19,1 to 19,4.

Canadian government announced they are confident that US is leaving NAFTA, nevertheless expressing readiness for meetings adding that the trade between two countries will continue.

International financial institutes also disclosed the protectionist decisions that pose risks for global economy in 2018.Amind US withdrawal from NAFTA trade turnover in Northern America is expected to weaken.