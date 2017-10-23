Bitcoin Gold will be put up for sale

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of redistribution of bitcoin virtual crypto currency, a new digital currency called the Bitcoin Gold can be released.

Report informs citing the Haberler, the Bitcoin Gold led by Chief Executive Officer of LightningASIC mining company Jack Liao, is expected to commence on October 25.

Starting from November 1, the Bitcoin Gold will be released.

It due to the support from a smaller mining group will be cheaper than Bitcoin Cash.

Notably, bitcoin is divided into bitcoin and bitcoin cash (BCC) on August 1, 2017.

At present, the cost of Bitcoin Cash is about $ 325.