Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2016, insurance fees of 'Bashak-Inam Insurance' amounted to 330.389 thousand AZN.

Report informs referring to the company, it is less by 41.5% than in the same period last year.

During the reporting period, insurance payments of 'Basak-Inam' decreased by 4.7 times and amounted to 61.893 thousand AZN.

During January-May 2016, for every 100 AZN of insurance proceeds, the company had 18.7 AZN of payments.