Bank Respublika increases interest rates on deposits

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Bank Respublika JSC increased the annual interest on deposits of individuals and legal entities in manats and dollars. The new rules applied to all deposits invested for a period of 6 months to 3 years.

Report informs referring to the bank, now with monthly withdrawal percent maximum interest rates on deposits of individuals and legal entities in manat is 9% per annum (legal entities - 8%). When removing the interest income on the expiry of the interest rates will be 12.5% and 9.5%, respectively (legal entities - 8.5%).

Thus, Bank Respublika increased profitability of the population and legal entities by 3.5 percentage points per annum. In addition, on deposits, folded for 36 months, set interest rate of 13.9% per annum, respectively, and corporate deposits for a period of 24 months - 13.5% per annum.

Deposit account can be opened at any branch. The new interest rates applied to all regions where the bank is represented.