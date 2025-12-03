Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Baku Stock Exchange turnover drops by nearly 9%

    Finance
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 14:14
    Baku Stock Exchange turnover drops by nearly 9%

    The total value of transactions concluded on all financial instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) exceeded 58.173 billion manats (just over $34.2 billion) in the first eleven months of 2025, representing an 8.7% decline year-on-year, Report informs, citing BSE.

    The number of transactions concluded in the mentioned period dropped by 2.5 times to 26,785.

    Some 80.5% or just over 46.818 billion manats (just over $27.5 billion) of BSE's turnover accounted for repo operations, which is 16.1% less year-on-year.

    During the reporting period, the value of transactions on government securities increased by 57% to just over 9.153 billion manats (almost $5.385 billion), while the value of transactions on corporate securities increased by 5.5% to 2.202 billion manats (approximately $1.3 billion).

    Baku Stock Echange turnover BSE
    "Bakı Fond Birjası"nın dövriyyəsi 9 %-ə yaxın azalıb

    Latest News

    15:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull deeper judicial cooperation and new legal initiatives

    Foreign policy
    15:38

    SPE Annual Caspian Conference 2025: Shaping the Region's Energy Future

    Energy
    15:34
    Photo

    NATO mobile training team holds seminar in Baku

    Military
    15:23

    Ticket sales open for 2026 Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix

    Formula 1
    15:19

    Document: Duration of EU mission on Armenia–Azerbaijan border to depend on Yerevan's needs

    Region
    15:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, South Korea mull application of innovative solutions in banking sector

    Finance
    14:57

    Around 4,000 passengers used Accessible Metro project in Baku over past 3 years

    Infrastructure
    14:55

    Türkiye says will continue purchasing natural gas from Russia

    Energy
    14:51

    Tourist arrivals from Middle East to Azerbaijan up by over 9%

    Tourism
    All News Feed