Baku Stock Exchange turnover drops by nearly 9%

The total value of transactions concluded on all financial instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) exceeded 58.173 billion manats (just over $34.2 billion) in the first eleven months of 2025, representing an 8.7% decline year-on-year, Report informs, citing BSE.

The number of transactions concluded in the mentioned period dropped by 2.5 times to 26,785.

Some 80.5% or just over 46.818 billion manats (just over $27.5 billion) of BSE's turnover accounted for repo operations, which is 16.1% less year-on-year.

During the reporting period, the value of transactions on government securities increased by 57% to just over 9.153 billion manats (almost $5.385 billion), while the value of transactions on corporate securities increased by 5.5% to 2.202 billion manats (approximately $1.3 billion).