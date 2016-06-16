Profit of Baku Stock Exchange drops by 33%

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku Stock Exchange" CJSC (BSE) ended 2015 year with a net profit of about 36 mln AZN. Report informs it was said in the annual meeting of shareholders of the BSE.

BSE ended 2014 with net profit of 54 mln AZN. In other words, the company's net profit fell by 33.3% last year.

After a sharp devaluation of manat and weakening of interest in the stock market, as well as suspension of participation of government agencies - the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank in the capital market.

BSE shareholders meeting has not made a decision on the payment of all net profits acquired in 2015 to shareholders.In other words, the profits will be retained.