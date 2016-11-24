Baku plays host to bank forum today

Baku. 24 November.REPORT.AZ/Today, Baku hosts "Development of the banking system in the post-oil era: new challenges and prospects" forum.

Report informs, main purpose of the forum is adaptation of financial and banking system to the post-oil era, discussion of issues relating to financial stability, study of best practices on innovations in the field of banking.

The event is attended by top management of regulatory and supervisory authorities in the field of finance and economy, commercial banks, heads of business and social organizations, representatives of international financial institutions and embassies of foreign countries to Azerbaijan, also, people invited from other countries.

Notably, bank forum will last two days.