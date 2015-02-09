Baku hosts a forum on a Tax system in Azerbaijan entitled 'Realities and prospects'

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ IV forum on the 'Tax system in Azerbaijan: Realities and prospects' started today in Baku dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, plenary session two-day forum was attended by representatives of the Presidential Administration, Milli Majlis, the Cabinet of Ministers, other government agencies, the relevant structures of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, the European Union, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the tax authorities of Russia, Turkey, Lithuania and Kazakhstan, non-governmental organizations, public unions of entrepreneurs, media and businesses.

The meeting, which began with the screening of the film devoted to the 15-year activity of the Ministry of Taxes, opened by the Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov.The Minister noted that to date 59 kinds of electronic services rendered to taxpayers: Approximately 90% of taxpayers submit tax returns electronically.