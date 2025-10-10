Baku Fintech Forum 2025 Held with PashaPay as One of the Key Partners

PashaPay, one of Azerbaijan"s leading fintech companies and a member of the Bir Ecosystem, participated as a platinum sponsor at the Baku Fintech Forum 2025, held on October 9, 2025. Organized by the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina), the forum was supported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Banks Association. The event aimed to foster international collaboration in the fintech sector and support the development of digital financial services.

During the opening panel, Samir Mammadov, CEO of PashaPay, underscored the critical role of fintech in shaping the future of Azerbaijan"s economy. He noted that fintech solutions enable the financial system to adapt to modern demands, while also empowering users through convenient and innovative financial tools, thereby influencing new behavioral models.

Serving over 4 million users, PashaPay"s core mission is to accelerate the transition to a cashless economy. Samir Mammadov emphasized that fintech plays a decisive role in advancing financial inclusion across the country.

Among the company's strategic priorities is the integration of artificial intelligence technologies within its m10 and Milliön brands. Mammadov highlighted that modern payment applications should not merely function as financial instruments but must also serve as user-centric platforms tailored to daily lifestyles.

He also praised the Azerbaijan Fintech Association"s pivotal role in developing the country"s financial and digital ecosystem, stressing the importance of expanding membership among fintech enterprises.

As part of the forum, PashaPay was honored with a ‘Proud Sponsor" award by the organizers. Additionally, Ramis Ramazanov, Head of the Fraud Department at PashaPay, moderated a panel discussion titled ‘The Future of Security in Fintech: Fraud, Cybersecurity, and Resilience."

The event also featured a dedicated booth showcasing PashaPay"s m10 digital wallet and Milliön payment terminals-both integral brands within the Bir Ecosystem. The exhibition attracted significant attention from forum participants.

About PashaPay

PashaPay, part of the Bir ecosystem, is a leading fintech platform offering users innovative, fast, and secure financial solutions through its m10 digital wallet and MilliÖn payment terminals. The company has also prioritized the development of cashless payments and the expansion of innovations in the field of financial technologies in the country.

