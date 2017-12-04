'Azersigorta’ changes directors in four branches

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Directors of four branches of “Azersigorta” State Insurance Commercial Company changed.

Report informs citing the company, Gabil Bagirov replaced Director of Bilasuvar branch Elchin Heydarov, Latif Aghayev replaced director of Jalilabad branch Avaz Khanaliyev, Elmin Aghayev replaced director of Kurdamir branch Matlab Karimov and Rashad Nuriyev replaced director of Siyazan branch Sanan Aghayev.

"New appointments have taken place for a variety of reasons. Some of them left due to the retirement age, some for health issues and others changed jobs”, the company stated.