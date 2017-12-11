'Azərpoçt' LLC starts to work with profit

© Report

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Total assets of "Azərpoçt" LLC owned by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies made 100.847 mln AZN to January 1, 2017.

Report informs citing the company's financial statement, this is more by 14.3% than in January 1, 2016.

In reporting period, total capital of "Azərpoçt" increased by 1.05% to 55.403 mln AZN, total liabilities increased by 36.2% to 45.444 mln AZN.

In 2016, "Azərpoçt" saved 570,000 AZN on profit tax expenses and ended the year with net profit of 4.596 mln AZN. However, the company ended 2015 with a net loss of 6.094 million AZN.

Notably, "Azərpoçt" LLC was founded in 1999. Its authorized capital amounts to 73.345 million AZN.