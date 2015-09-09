 Top
    Ranking of brokers based in Azerbaijan for August, 2015

    Pasha Capital is the leader of ranking list

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Referring to the information given by the Baku Stock Fund, Report presents the ranking of brokers based in Azerbaijan for August, 2015. 

    According to the information, Pasha Capital is the leader of ranking list. 

    Position
    (August, 2015)    		Position
    (July, 2015)    		Brokers Volume of operations (AZN)
    11Pasha Capital156 750 109,13
    22AzFinance Invest13 144 713,80
    37Brokdil-Az8 676 865,50
    45Unicapital6 957 741,20
    54Tekhnika Capital Management5 535 385,00
    6-YapıKredi İnvest3 044 055,00
    73Xalg Capital3 035 275,50
    88Chelsea Capital12 427,10
