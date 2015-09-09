Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Referring to the information given by the Baku Stock Fund, Report presents the ranking of brokers based in Azerbaijan for August, 2015.
According to the information, Pasha Capital is the leader of ranking list.
|Position
(August, 2015)
|Position
(July, 2015)
|Brokers
|Volume of operations (AZN)
|1
|1
|Pasha Capital
|156 750 109,13
|2
|2
|AzFinance Invest
|13 144 713,80
|3
|7
|Brokdil-Az
|8 676 865,50
|4
|5
|Unicapital
|6 957 741,20
|5
|4
|Tekhnika Capital Management
|5 535 385,00
|6
|-
|YapıKredi İnvest
|3 044 055,00
|7
|3
|Xalg Capital
|3 035 275,50
|8
|8
|Chelsea Capital
|12 427,10
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
