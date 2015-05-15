 Top
    Azerbaijani-Vietnamese business forum was held

    The Presidents made speeches at the event

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ An Azerbaijani-Vietnamese business forum has been held in Baku.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Truong Tan Sang attended the business forum.

    The Presidents made speeches at the event.

    Apart from Azerbaijani and Vietnamese officials, the business forum was attended by nearly 170 businessmen operating in the fields of oil and gas, energy, construction, ICT, finance, banking, agriculture, industry, trade, service, tourism, transport and pharmaceutics.

    As part of the event, bilateral meetings between Azerbaijani and Vietnamese businessmen were held.

