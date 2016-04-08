Azerbaijani stock market sharply reduces

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ During January-March this year, total volume of the transactions on all instruments on Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) made 579,922 million AZN.

Report informs citing the stock market, in comparison with the analogical period of past year, sharp fall (-8,43-fold) observed. In the same period of past year, this figure made 4 885,717 million manats.

During the reporting period, government securities market increased by 10,36-fold and reached from 14,915 million manats to 154,464 million manats. Share market decreased 8,78-fold, so reduced from 49,654 million manats to 5,657 million manats as well as debt instruments market decrease 27-fold and reduced from 595,623 million manats to 22,103 million manats.