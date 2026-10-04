Azerbaijani boxers claim four wins on opening day of U17 Euros

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All four members of Azerbaijan's national team who entered the ring on the opening day of the European U17 Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro, secured victories, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report.

According to the federation, Ali Abbasli (60 kg) defeated Abdurahim Sounu of Belgium in the round of 16. The Azerbaijani boxer won all three rounds and claimed a unanimous 5-0 victory (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). He will next face Zeki Ugur of Türkiye.

Yusif Hasanli (66 kg) overcame Adrian Silva of Portugal by a unanimous 5-0 decision (30:27, 30:27, 30:26, 30:27, 30:27). He will meet Lukas Fulanovic of Croatia in the round of 16.

Hidayat Mammadov (70 kg) also advanced from the round of 16, defeating Demid Klochko of Israel in the first round. His next opponent will be Joel Schütz of Switzerland.

In the 75 kg division, Yusif Aghakishiyev eliminated Eduard Tangerica of Romania with a 5-0 victory (30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27). He will take on Ivor Lee of the UK in his next bout.

All four Azerbaijani boxers are scheduled to return to the ring on October 6.

The championships, featuring 473 athletes from 40 countries, will conclude on October 11, when the winners will be determined.