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    5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

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    • 04 October, 2026
    • 10:58
    5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

    A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Indonesia, Report informs, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

    The earthquake's epicenter was located 161 kilometers southwest of the city of Labuan Bajo, at a depth of 46 kilometers.

    There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

    No tsunami warning has been issued.

    Earthquake Indonesia European-Mediterranean Seismological Center
    İndoneziya sahillərində 5,9 maqnitudada zəlzələ baş verib
    У побережья Индонезии произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,9
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