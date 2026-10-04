5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
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- 04 October, 2026
- 10:58
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A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Indonesia, Report informs, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).
The earthquake's epicenter was located 161 kilometers southwest of the city of Labuan Bajo, at a depth of 46 kilometers.
There have been no reports of casualties or damage.
No tsunami warning has been issued.
İndoneziya sahillərində 5,9 maqnitudada zəlzələ baş verib
У побережья Индонезии произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,9
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