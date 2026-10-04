COP29 Presidency visiting Fiji and Tuvalu

The COP29 Presidency is in Fiji and Tuvalu to participate in the Pre-COP31 meetings and witness firsthand the realities of climate change faced by Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and President of COP29, wrote on X, Report informs.

"For these countries, climate change is not a distant threat. Rising sea levels, extreme weather and growing pressures on communities, livelihoods and ecosystems are already putting their future at risk," he stated.

Babayev highlighted that supporting SIDS and addressing their particular vulnerabilities have been important priorities of the COP29 Presidency: "We must continue to stand in solidarity with them, ensure their concerns remain central to the global climate agenda, and strengthen collective action, climate finance and resilience to address the existential threats they face."