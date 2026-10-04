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    Pentagon exploring military use of cislunar systems

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    • 04 October, 2026
    • 11:48
    Pentagon exploring military use of cislunar systems

    The Pentagon is considering the potential use of cislunar systems to meet the future needs of the US Armed Forces, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said during a speech in the state of Colorado, Report informs.

    Hegseth said that they were looking 5, 10, 15, and 20 years ahead to understand what the military would need, including what kinds of cislunar, space-based, underground, and underwater systems would be required.

    He added that they were also examining how military operations would be conducted in the future and how they could prepare today's budget for tomorrow's wars.

    Pentagon chief noted that the Pentagon is also assessing the potential costs of developing and deploying such systems as part of its long-term planning efforts.

    Pete Hegseth Headquarters of the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) United States of America
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