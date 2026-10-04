Video from Ilham Aliyev's speech at YAP's 8th Congress shared on social media
Domestic policy
- 04 October, 2026
- 11:12
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A video featuring President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has been shared on his social media accounts.
According to Report, the post features the following statement by the head of state:
"There is no place for emotions in politics. If we had surrendered to emotions, today, a third Victory Arch would likely have been erected in the center of Yerevan."
Video from Ilham Aliyev's speech at YAP's 8th Congress shared on social media
Video
Video
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