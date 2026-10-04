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    UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 fixtures continue today

    Football
    • 04 October, 2026
    • 11:25
    UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 fixtures continue today

    The next round of Matchday 4 fixtures in the UEFA Nations League group stage will be played today.

    According to Report, a total of eight matches are scheduled across Leagues A, B, and D.

    In League A, the Netherlands will host Serbia, Greece will take on Germany, and Portugal will face Norway. In League D, Azerbaijan will meet Lithuania.

    UEFA Nations League

    Group Stage

    League A

    Group 2

    22:45. Greece vs Germany

    22:45. Netherlands vs Serbia

    Standings: Greece 7, Netherlands 5, Germany 4, Serbia 0

    Group 4

    22:45. Portugal vs Norway

    22:45. Wales vs Denmark

    Standings: Portugal 9, Denmark 3, Norway 3, Wales 3

    League B

    Group 3

    20:00. Kosovo vs Austria

    22:45. Republic of Ireland vs Israel

    Standings: Austria 7, Kosovo 4, Republic of Ireland 4, Israel 1

    League D

    Group 1

    20:00. Malta vs Andorra

    Standings: Malta 4, Gibraltar 2, Andorra 1

    Group 2

    17:00. Azerbaijan vs Lithuania

    Standings: Lithuania 4, Azerbaijan 2, Liechtenstein 1

    The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.

    UEFA Nations League Football
    UEFA Millətlər Liqasında IV turun növbəti oyunları keçiriləcək
    В Лиге наций УЕФА сегодня пройдут очередные игры 4-го тура
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