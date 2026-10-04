UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 fixtures continue today

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The next round of Matchday 4 fixtures in the UEFA Nations League group stage will be played today.

According to Report, a total of eight matches are scheduled across Leagues A, B, and D.

In League A, the Netherlands will host Serbia, Greece will take on Germany, and Portugal will face Norway. In League D, Azerbaijan will meet Lithuania.

UEFA Nations League

Group Stage

League A

Group 2

22:45. Greece vs Germany

22:45. Netherlands vs Serbia

Standings: Greece 7, Netherlands 5, Germany 4, Serbia 0

Group 4

22:45. Portugal vs Norway

22:45. Wales vs Denmark

Standings: Portugal 9, Denmark 3, Norway 3, Wales 3

League B

Group 3

20:00. Kosovo vs Austria

22:45. Republic of Ireland vs Israel

Standings: Austria 7, Kosovo 4, Republic of Ireland 4, Israel 1

League D

Group 1

20:00. Malta vs Andorra

Standings: Malta 4, Gibraltar 2, Andorra 1

Group 2

17:00. Azerbaijan vs Lithuania

Standings: Lithuania 4, Azerbaijan 2, Liechtenstein 1

The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.