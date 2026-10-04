UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 fixtures continue today
- 04 October, 2026
- 11:25
Stay up to date with the top news!
The next round of Matchday 4 fixtures in the UEFA Nations League group stage will be played today.
According to Report, a total of eight matches are scheduled across Leagues A, B, and D.
In League A, the Netherlands will host Serbia, Greece will take on Germany, and Portugal will face Norway. In League D, Azerbaijan will meet Lithuania.
UEFA Nations League
Group Stage
League A
Group 2
22:45. Greece vs Germany
22:45. Netherlands vs Serbia
Standings: Greece 7, Netherlands 5, Germany 4, Serbia 0
Group 4
22:45. Portugal vs Norway
22:45. Wales vs Denmark
Standings: Portugal 9, Denmark 3, Norway 3, Wales 3
League B
Group 3
20:00. Kosovo vs Austria
22:45. Republic of Ireland vs Israel
Standings: Austria 7, Kosovo 4, Republic of Ireland 4, Israel 1
League D
Group 1
20:00. Malta vs Andorra
Standings: Malta 4, Gibraltar 2, Andorra 1
Group 2
17:00. Azerbaijan vs Lithuania
Standings: Lithuania 4, Azerbaijan 2, Liechtenstein 1
The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.