    Milli Majlis approves new budget of State Social Protection Fund

    Revenues and expenditures of State Social Protection Fund to 2016 approved in the amount of 3 307,360 thousand AZN

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Amendments to the law 'On 2016 budget of the State Social Protection Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan' is being discussed in the parliament's plenary meeting.

    Report informs, the SSPF Chairman Elman Mehdiyev said changes will provide additional opportunities for strengthening social protection of pensioners.

    In the purified budget, revenues and expenditures of the fund to 2016 considered in the amount of 3 307,360 thousand AZN, which is more by 7,4% than approved forecast for 2016.

    In the purified draft budget of current year, payments to the population is considered in the amount of 3 239 thousand manats, which is more by 7,6% or 227,8 million manats than approved forecast.

    Notably, today MPs have voted for approval of these amendments.

