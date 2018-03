© Report

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis has approved the draft law "On State Budget for 2018".

Report informs, the budget revenues were not changed compared to the initial forecast, amounting to 20.127 billion AZN, and expenditures increased by 141.3 mln. AZN up to 21.447 billion AZN.

Finally, the budget deficit compared to the initial forecast increased by 142 million AZN up to 920 mln AZN. It nearly makes 1.3% of the country's GDP.