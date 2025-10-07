Azerbaijani government ready to provide new state guarantees for strategic investment projects

The Azerbaijani government is ready to consider providing state guarantees for certain critical procurements and investments by enterprises, Azer Mursagulov, director of the Agency for Management of Public Debt and Financial Obligations under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Finance 2025, Report informs.

He noted that Azerbaijan has a good history of cooperation with most export credit agencies in Europe and other countries.

"This is a good financing tool for our state-owned enterprises. And the government is ready to consider providing state guarantees for certain critical procurements and investments by such enterprises," Mursagulov stated.

The agency's director noted that to date, the Azerbaijani government has provided state guarantees for two important projects in the country.

"One is related to renewable energy, and the other is a seawater desalination project. We have provided payment guarantees and many obligations to our private partners. Therefore, I am confident that, given the project portfolio outlined here, the government is ready to consider new guarantees in this area," Musagulov emphasized.