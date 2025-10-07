Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Azerbaijani government ready to provide new state guarantees for strategic investment projects

    Finance
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 12:16
    Azerbaijani government ready to provide new state guarantees for strategic investment projects

    The Azerbaijani government is ready to consider providing state guarantees for certain critical procurements and investments by enterprises, Azer Mursagulov, director of the Agency for Management of Public Debt and Financial Obligations under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Finance 2025, Report informs.

    He noted that Azerbaijan has a good history of cooperation with most export credit agencies in Europe and other countries.

    "This is a good financing tool for our state-owned enterprises. And the government is ready to consider providing state guarantees for certain critical procurements and investments by such enterprises," Mursagulov stated.

    The agency's director noted that to date, the Azerbaijani government has provided state guarantees for two important projects in the country.

    "One is related to renewable energy, and the other is a seawater desalination project. We have provided payment guarantees and many obligations to our private partners. Therefore, I am confident that, given the project portfolio outlined here, the government is ready to consider new guarantees in this area," Musagulov emphasized.

    Azer Mursagulov Azerbaijan Ministry of Finance
    Azərbaycan hökuməti strateji investisiya layihələri üçün yeni dövlət zəmanətləri verməyə hazırdır
    Правительство Азербайджана готово предоставить новые госгарантии для стратегических инвестпроектов

    Latest News

    13:35

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centers

    Foreign policy
    13:33

    Pakistani official: AZHAB is driving force for economic growth, trade and entrepreneurship

    Business
    13:28
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Heads of State and Government participating in 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    13:24

    KOSGEB: Azerbaijan is platform promoting cooperation between OIC countries

    Business
    13:14

    Nargis Wieck: Germany, Azerbaijan discussing joint projects in water, agricultural sectors

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    OIC to launch SME Network

    Business
    13:06

    Global halal industry grows over 10% annually, says OIC official

    Business
    12:58

    German ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan particularly high in renewables

    Energy
    12:57

    Azer Mursagulov: Azerbaijan maintains stable, strong position regarding its public debt

    Finance
    All News Feed