Azerbaijani banks write off over $33.5M in non-performing loans in H1 2025

    Azerbaijani banks wrote off 56.6 million manats ($33.53 million) in non-performing loans during the first half of this year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    The bank's Financial Stability Report notes that consumer loans accounted for 61.1% of the write-offs (34.6 million manats), while 38.9% (22 million manats) were related to business loans.

    Azərbaycan bankları I yarımildə 57 milyon manata yaxın qeyri-işlək krediti silib
    Азербайджанские банки списали около 57 млн манатов неработающих кредитов в I полугодии

