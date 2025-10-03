Azerbaijani banks write off over $33.5M in non-performing loans in H1 2025
Finance
- 03 October, 2025
- 18:14
Azerbaijani banks wrote off 56.6 million manats ($33.53 million) in non-performing loans during the first half of this year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The bank's Financial Stability Report notes that consumer loans accounted for 61.1% of the write-offs (34.6 million manats), while 38.9% (22 million manats) were related to business loans.
