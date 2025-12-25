Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Azerbaijani banks concluded nearly 3,500 transactions in Bloomberg trading system over past year

    Finance
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 08:57
    Azerbaijani banks concluded nearly 3,500 transactions in Bloomberg trading system over past year

    From January to November of this year, Azerbaijani banks executed 3,482 transactions worth 61.8 billion manats on the Bloomberg trading system, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    According to the financial regulator, 287 transactions worth 3 billion manats were concluded on the interbank repo market over 11 months.

    "During the reporting period, activity remained high in both the guaranteed and non-guaranteed interbank market," reads the update.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan Bloomberg trading
    Azərbaycan bankları 11 ayda "Bloomberg" ticarət sistemində 3 500-ə yaxın əqd bağlayıb
    Азербайджанские банки заключили за год почти 3 500 сделок в торговой системе Bloomberg

    Latest News

    09:59

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.62 per barrel

    Energy
    09:51

    Father of national hero seeks punishment for those responsible for AZAL plane crash

    Incident
    09:42
    Photo
    Video

    Victims of Baku-Grozny plane crash commemorated in Baku

    Incident
    09:38

    4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW China

    Other countries
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (25.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 308 more residents to Aghdam city

    Domestic policy
    09:15

    China's FDI in Azerbaijan exceeded $400M by June 2025

    Finance
    09:12

    PM: Georgia aims to make Middle Corridor most reliable, safest corridor in region

    Region
    09:11

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.12.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed