Azerbaijani banks concluded nearly 3,500 transactions in Bloomberg trading system over past year

From January to November of this year, Azerbaijani banks executed 3,482 transactions worth 61.8 billion manats on the Bloomberg trading system, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the financial regulator, 287 transactions worth 3 billion manats were concluded on the interbank repo market over 11 months.

"During the reporting period, activity remained high in both the guaranteed and non-guaranteed interbank market," reads the update.

($1=1.7 manats)