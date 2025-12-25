Azerbaijani banks concluded nearly 3,500 transactions in Bloomberg trading system over past year
Finance
- 25 December, 2025
- 08:57
From January to November of this year, Azerbaijani banks executed 3,482 transactions worth 61.8 billion manats on the Bloomberg trading system, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
According to the financial regulator, 287 transactions worth 3 billion manats were concluded on the interbank repo market over 11 months.
"During the reporting period, activity remained high in both the guaranteed and non-guaranteed interbank market," reads the update.
($1=1.7 manats)
Latest News
09:59
Azeri Light crude rises to $66.62 per barrelEnergy
09:51
Father of national hero seeks punishment for those responsible for AZAL plane crashIncident
09:42
Photo
Video
Victims of Baku-Grozny plane crash commemorated in BakuIncident
09:38
4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW ChinaOther countries
09:27
CBA currency exchange rates (25.12.2025)Finance
09:20
Photo
Azerbaijan relocates 308 more residents to Aghdam cityDomestic policy
09:15
China's FDI in Azerbaijan exceeded $400M by June 2025Finance
09:12
PM: Georgia aims to make Middle Corridor most reliable, safest corridor in regionRegion
09:11