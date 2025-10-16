Azerbaijan, World Bank treasury mull deepening of cooperation

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    During the visit of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan delegation to the United States, First Deputy Chairman Aliyar Mammadyarov held a meeting with Katarzyna Seidel-Kuroska, Director of the Asset Management and Advisory Services Department at the World Bank Treasury.

    According to Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, both sides highly appreciated the current state of cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the results of implemented programs, including technical assistance, training, and seminars in the field of reserve management.

    During the meeting, they discussed further collaboration under the RAMP (Reserve Advisory and Management Partnership) program, including conducting training on investment management, the use of artificial intelligence, and other relevant areas.

    Azərbaycan Dünya Bankı Xəzinədarlığı ilə əməkdaşlığı dərinləşdirməyi müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил с казначейством Всемирного банка углубление сотрудничества

