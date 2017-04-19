Azerbaijan to update two normative documents on banks licensing and prudential supervision

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) addressed to the management of member commercial banks.

Report informs, a letter was sent on behalf of ABA CEO, Yunus Abbasov.

The letter says that Financial Market Supervision Authority (FIMSA) prepared projects of “Rules of calculation of banking capital and its adequacy”, as well as “Rules for regulation of credit risks on one borrower or interrelated group of borrowers” and sent to ABA to get comments and suggestions of members.

The banks are asked to submit their comments and suggestions to ABA before April 20.