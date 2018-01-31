Azerbaijan will be included in FTSE index classification

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ The results of Chairman of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC Management Board, Vugar Namazov's visit to the London Stock Exchange (LSE) were announced.

Report informs citing the BSE, during the visit, the LSE has held meetings with the UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan to strengthen and develop relations between stock markets of both countries.

During the meeting, discussions were held on promotion of financing through capital markets and listing, the organization of a chain of derivative financial instruments, existing practices on trading with state securities, strengthening relationships with institutions after trade and also study of LSE experience in application of blockchain technologies.

As a result of meeting, agreement has been to include Azerbaijan in Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) index classification for elimination of factors restricting listing, carrying out educational activities and trading of financial instruments.