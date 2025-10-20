Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan, UK discuss exchange of tax information

    Finance
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 17:58
    Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have held discussions on the exchange of tax information, Report informs, citing the State Tax Service (STS) under the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    According to STS, a meeting was held with a delegation from the UK's HM Revenue and Customs department (HMRC). The visit took place within the framework of the Tax Inspectors Without Borders initiative.

    The meeting, organized by the Department of International Taxation and Tax Monitoring of the State Tax Service, was also attended by representatives of local tax authorities. Discussions focused on practical issues related to tax enforcement and oversight, strategies to ensure alignment with global tax policies, as well as the exchange of tax information and the enhancement of risk-based approaches.

    The Tax Inspectors Without Borders initiative serves to strengthen international cooperation in tax administration. Within its framework, countries engage in the exchange of tax administration practices, conduct joint training sessions, apply advanced methodologies, integrate tax procedures, and implement international tax standards through practical activities.

    Azerbaijan United Kingdom State Tax Service tax
    Azərbaycan Böyük Britaniya ilə vergi məlumatlarının mübadiləsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Великобритания обсудили обмен налоговой информацией

