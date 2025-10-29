Azerbaijan, Türkiye to recognize each other's vehicle license plates – Exclusive

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are working on mutual recognition of vehicle license plates, Ozgur Obali, Secretary General of the Insurance Association of Türkiye, told Report.

According to him, steps have been taken based on an agreement signed between the compulsory insurance bureaus of both countries: "A system is being established whereby a vehicle entering Azerbaijan with Turkish license plates-or vice versa, entering Türkiye with Azerbaijani plates-will be automatically recognized. This will help prevent fraud and enable faster compensation in case of accidents."

Obali added that completing this process will lead to deeper integration of insurance services between the two countries and enhance citizen satisfaction.