Azerbaijan to allocate 3.5 billion manats for restoration of Karabakh, East Zangazur in 2026
Finance
- 17 October, 2025
- 19:39
A total of 3.5 billion manats (approximately $2.06 billion) or 8.4% of Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures will be allocated for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2026.
Report informs, referring to the draft law "On the State Budget for 2026" that this is 12.5% less compared to the approved forecast for 2025.
Latest News
20:55
Photo
Armenian citizens' anti-Azerbaijan statements under judicial scrutiny in BakuIncident
20:43
Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on meeting with Pope Leo XIVForeign policy
20:39
Photo
Malaysia Gastronomy Week Opens in BakuForeign policy
20:28
3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps upInfrastructure
20:24
Photo
Azerbaijan hosting D-8 Week for first timeEnergy
20:21
Photo
First phase of 'Eternity-2025' ends in KarsMilitary
20:02
Azerbaijan increases ceiling of its external public debt by over 70%Finance
19:43
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets with Pope Leo XIVForeign policy
19:39