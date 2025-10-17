Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Finance
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 19:39
    Azerbaijan to allocate 3.5 billion manats for restoration of Karabakh, East Zangazur in 2026

    A total of 3.5 billion manats (approximately $2.06 billion) or 8.4% of Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures will be allocated for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2026.

    Report informs, referring to the draft law "On the State Budget for 2026" that this is 12.5% less compared to the approved forecast for 2025.

    state budget East Zangazur
    Azərbaycan gələn il Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzura 3,5 milyard manat xərcləyəcək
    В 2026 году 3,5 млрд манатов будет направлено на восстановление Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура

