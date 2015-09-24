Azerbaijan State Oil Fund makes prime acquisition in Tokyo

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation have jointly acquired landmark retail property Kirarito Ginza in Tokyo, Japan for JPY 52.3 billion. This is Sofaz’s first real estate investment in Japan. The property was purchased from Elliott Advisors Asia Limited and Orix Corporation, Report informs.

Kirarito Ginza is located in Chou Avenue, Ginza, which is the most prestigious retail location in Japan. The property was built in 2014 and is one of the very few trophy assets recently completed in Ginza area. The gross floor area (GFA) of the property is approximately 15,647 m2. The asset is let to 47 tenants.

Commenting on the acquisition, Shahmar Movsumov, Executive Director of SOFAZ, stated: “We are delighted to have made our first foray into the Japanese real estate market. Our investment rationale for this asset is based on its capital preservation capacity, it is the best quality asset in the best location, coupled with its return enhancement potential over medium to long term.”

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan, the sovereign wealth fund, was set up in December 1999 by the Presidential Decree as an extra-budgetary entity which accumulates and manages oil and gas revenues of the country. The Fund’s primary objectives are to help maintain macroeconomic stability in the country and to generate wealth for present and future generations. As of 01 July, 2015, assets of SOFAZ totaled USD 35 billion. Purchase of this property was realized in accordance with the amendments under the Presidential decree № 519 dated October 27th, 2011 made to "Rules on management of foreign currency assets of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan". By the investment policy overall value of the investment portfolio can be invested into the gold, equities and real estate with maximum limit of up to 5 % per each financial tool.