    Azerbaijan, South Korea mull application of innovative solutions in banking sector

    Finance
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 15:00
    Azerbaijan, South Korea mull application of innovative solutions in banking sector

    Azerbaijan and South Korea have discussed the application of innovative solutions in the banking, capital market and insurance sectors, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said on X, Report informs.

    "During our working visit to the Republic of Korea, we met with Lee Chanjin, Governor of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS). During the meeting, we discussed the current state of the financial sectors of both countries, the reforms implemented in these areas, and the initiatives undertaken to further develop the sector. We also exchanged views on the application of innovative solutions and advanced supervisory methodologies in the banking, capital market and insurance sectors," Kazimov wrote on X.

    Additionally, they discussed potential areas for future cooperation and joint initiatives between the CBA and the FSS.

