Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers to expand cooperation with AMF

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Society of Appraisers of Azerbaijan (AQC) intends to expand cooperation with the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) OJSC.

Report informs, today elected new chairman of AQC Managing Board, Ramil Osmanli said.

He said that cooperation with the AMF will be one of the priorities of the organization.

R. Osmanli added that law "On appraisal activity" must be amended: "This law was adopted in 1998. Market conditions, international standards have changed since then. The law must be adapted to the new standards."

Notably, currently, about 200 appraisers operate in Azerbaijan.