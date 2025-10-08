Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Azerbaijan shortlisted to host World Bank-IMF meeting in 2029

    Finance
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 08:59
    Azerbaijan shortlisted to host World Bank-IMF meeting in 2029

    Azerbaijan has been shortlisted to host the 2029 Annual Meeting of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), First Deputy Finance Minister Anar Karimov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum (AZHAB), Report informs.

    According to him, an assessment mission will visit Azerbaijan in December of this year.

    Karimov also noted that cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank Group, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank is expanding: "Next year, Azerbaijan will host the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank. This will create an important opportunity to focus on issues of halal certification and Islamic finance."

    The Islamic Development Bank Group will hold its 51st Annual Meeting of its Board of Directors in Baku from June 16 to 19, 2026.

